Fort Walton Beach Police conduct death investigation

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Fort Walton Beach Police are conducting a death investigation off of West Audrey Drive NW.

Officers say they were called Tuesday at approximately 3 p.m. in reference to a deceased individual.

According to police, once they arrived on scene they discovered the body of Michael Miles, 78, of Fort Walton Beach.

The cause of death is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Brandon Chapin or Detective Kelly Stanley at 850-833-9546.

