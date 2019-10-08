Fort Walton Beach man tries to escape from hospital dressed as a doctor

News
Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fort Walton Beach man was arrested, taken to the hospital and then tried to escape dressed as a doctor.

71-year-old James “Poppa” Jenkins Jr. was arrested by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office with an active warrant. After his arrest, Jenkins Jr. complained of chest pain and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

While waiting on discharge paperwork to be done, deputies say Jenkins Jr. came out of his room wearing blue scrubs and a stethoscope and tried to run out of the emergency room doors.

He ignored a deputy’s commands to stop and was apprehended. The hospital says the scrubs did not belong to them, and Jenkins Jr. told the staff someone brought them to him.

The investigation is ongoing. In addition to the charge he had the warrant for, Jenkins Jr. was also arrested for resisting arrest without violence and escape.

71-year-old James “Poppa” Jenkins Jr. (Provided Photo/Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

"Michael" group exhibition coming to local college

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Michael" group exhibition coming to local college"

Pirates of the High Seas Fest to start October 11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pirates of the High Seas Fest to start October 11"

Callaway Mason Lodge Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Callaway Mason Lodge Interview"

Sporting Clays Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sporting Clays Tournament"

Elevate Bay in need of bilingual mentors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elevate Bay in need of bilingual mentors"

Governor DeSantis proposes pay raises for teachers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor DeSantis proposes pay raises for teachers"
More Local News