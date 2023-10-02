PENSACOLA, FL (WMBB) — A Fort Walton Beach man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug conspiracy, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

Maurice Pearce Head, 38, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin. Based on evidence from the court hearing, the suspect attempted to lure others into distributing 50 kilograms of methamphetamines and thousands of pills containing fentanyl into Florida, prosecutors wrote.

During a pending case, Head obstructed justice by attempting to offer to pay a witness $10,000 if the witness agreed not to testify against him.

“Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing our communities. Last year, over 110,000

American lives were lost to drug poisoning, with a majority of these deaths due to synthetic

opioid-like illicit fentanyl” said DEA Miami Special Agent Deanne L. Reuter.

Head’s 25-year sentence will be followed by 5 years of supervised release, officials wrote.