Fort Walton Beach man pleads guilty to embezzling over $825,000

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fort Walton Beach man pled guilty Friday to 17 charges related to embezzling funds from his employer.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Michael Greutman, 59, embezzled over $825,000 between 2009 and 2016 from the family-owned business he worked for in Shalimar. Greutman was the business’ Chief Financial Officer and stole money by making unauthorized online payments to pay his credit cards with employer funds, using corporate credit cards for unauthorized personal purchases and transferring company funds to his personal bank accounts.

He also created false documentation and manipulated accounting records to cover up his scheme as well as failing to report the embezzled money as income on his income tax returns.

Greutman pled guilty to 13 counts of wire fraud and four counts of tax evasion. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for the wire fraud and a maximum of 3 years in prison for filing a false tax return.