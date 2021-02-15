Fort Walton Beach man killed in crash

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 28-year-old Fort Walton Beach man was killed in a crash on Highway 98 near Mary Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was driving west on Highway 98 lost control of the sedan he was driving and it rotated before crossing a grass median and entering the eastbound lanes.

The sedan was then hit by a van being driven by a 39-year-old woman from Fort Walton Beach, troopers wrote.

The woman suffered series injuries, the added.

The crash is under investigation.