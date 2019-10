OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A federal complaint was filed Tuesday against a Fort Walton Beach man who allegedly lit a car on fire in an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office lot.

23-year-old William Sims allegedly entered the vehicle impound lot on September 2 and broke into a Mercedes. After taking something inside the vehicle, Sims set the vehicle on fire.

Sims appeared in U.S. District Court in Pensacola Monday and was detained by the United States Marshals Service.