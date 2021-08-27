Fort Walton Beach man arrested in 2020 killing

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged a man from Fort Walton Beach with second degree murder, according to a department Facebook post.

On Nov. 20, 2020, Deshaun Frazier died after being shot in the head inside a mobile home at 107 Marimba Street, according to authorities. The Sheriff’s Office believes Tavares Gainer, 39, was involved.

The investigation, which was ongoing as of Friday morning, obtained a “sworn interview” in which “a source of information” said Gainer “confessed and bragged about murdering Frazier,” according to the Facebook post.

That source, said the Sheriff’s Office, claimed Gainer bragged about shooting Frazier in the head.

Investigators were also informed that Frazier “often had large amounts of cash, and that a significant amount of narcotics was missing.”

Investigators are still looking into this case. Additional arrests may follow.

