Fort Walton Beach Foster Parent Accused of Possessing Child Porn Video

Fort Walton Beach, Fla. - A Fort Walton Beach man is accused of possessing child pornography.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested Dieter Claus Bucher, 76, of 990 Lukes Way, Fort Walton Beach, and charged him with four counts of possession of child pornography, officials wrote in a news release.

FDLE agents and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Bucher’s residence after the investigation identified a device utilizing an internet address which was offering to share known child pornography, officials wrote.

While on scene, FDLE computer forensic examiners located four videos containing child pornography on a computer belonging to Bucher. These videos depicted children between the ages of five and 12. Bucher is a foster parent with Children in Crisis -- a non-profit charity that provided homes for abused, neglected, and abandoned children in the community.



Bucher was arrested on four counts of possession of child pornography and booked into the Okaloosa County Jail. Additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensic exams.