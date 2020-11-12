Fort Walton Beach woman charged after trying to give man more narcotics during an overdose

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fort Walton Beach man is charged with manslaughter after he brought drugs to a Panama City Beach home and then attempted to revive a victim of an overdose by “placing more narcotics into his mouth.

Deputies said the incident happened in January at a home on Surf Drive.

Sidney Taylor, 27, was arrested after a witness said Taylor told them not to call 911, and attempted to revive the deceased man by placing more narcotics into his mouth.

Taylor then fled the scene when 911 was called, deputies wrote.

“Over the course of the last several months, investigators have been looking for Taylor, who was already wanted on a violation of probation charge. She was found on Tuesday, and taken into custody,” officials wrote.

Taylor was charged with manslaughter, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, and violation of probation.