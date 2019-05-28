Former Washington County Commissioner passes away

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAY COUNTY, Fl - Former Washington County Commissioner Thomas D. ‘T.D.' Smith passed away on Sunday May 26, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease in the town of Wausau.

Born on June 8, 1936 and raised in Wausau, Florida, Smith retired after 35 years with the L & N Railroad, T.D. served as President of L & N Credit Union for almost 20 years and was active as a community leader, as County Commissioner and served on the Wausau, Florida City Council, instrumental in the incorporation of Wausau, furnishing Wausau with city water, and helped to obtain grants for parks and sidewalks in Wausau.

Long-known for owning businesses, including the Wausau Café, Smith served his country as a Military Policeman in the U.S. Army and was a lifetime member of Wausau Pentecostal Holiness Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Wausau Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2201 Pioneer Road in Wausau Florida, where visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28 from 5PM to 7PM, also on Wednesday 10AM to 11AM.

Services will be held on Wednesday, May 29 at 11AM followed by graveside service at Wausau Memorial Gardens, and reception at Wausau Pentecostal Holiness Church after services.