Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Former Springfield Police Officer pleads not guilty to two felonies

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB)–Former Springfield Police officer, Ronnie Nelson, has plead not guilty to two charges he incurred back in May. He is charged with official misconduct and the abuse of a disabled adult, both are felonies.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on May 29th. Nelson allegedly deployed a taser on Solomon Smith, an unarmed disabled black man, for walking the streets of Springfield late at night.

According to court records, Nelson was supposed to appear in court Monday afternoon. Instead, he waived his right to an arraignment and filed a written plea of “not guilty”. Nelson is requesting a jury trial.

His next court date is scheduled for October 15th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Former Springfield Police Officer pleads not guilty

Panama City Beach CRA Advisory Committee proposes new ideas

City of Lynn Haven holds workshop for rebuild of municipal buildings

FSU discusses admission process changes

Bay Link students qualify for free breakfast & lunches

Investment homes on 30A impacted by COVID-19

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the