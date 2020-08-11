Former Springfield Police Officer pleads not guilty to two felonies

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB)–Former Springfield Police officer, Ronnie Nelson, has plead not guilty to two charges he incurred back in May. He is charged with official misconduct and the abuse of a disabled adult, both are felonies.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on May 29th. Nelson allegedly deployed a taser on Solomon Smith, an unarmed disabled black man, for walking the streets of Springfield late at night.

According to court records, Nelson was supposed to appear in court Monday afternoon. Instead, he waived his right to an arraignment and filed a written plea of “not guilty”. Nelson is requesting a jury trial.

His next court date is scheduled for October 15th.