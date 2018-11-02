Former Shalimar Real Estate Property Manager Charged with Grand Theft Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SHALIMAR, Fla. - Okaloosa County Sheriff's investigators arrested former Shalimar real estate property manager, 45-year-old Tracy Wood. She's charged with grand theft and scheming to defraud ERA American Real Estate.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Wood is is accused of not depositing or paying rent to the company while she was a tenant and manager at units in Shalimar between July 1, 2016 and August 17, 2018.

An investigation by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the amount of back rent, utilities, and lease renewals totaled more than $46,000.

According to investigators, a resident said he gave his rent money in cash to Wood every two weeks, and was not aware she was keeping it. He supplied the sheriff's office with bank statements and payday loan receipts for the money he took out to pay the defendant. When confronted by the real estate company’s owner, investigators said Wood agreed to pay back the funds and returned approximately $41,800.

Warrants for grand theft over $20,000 and under $100,000, and scheme to defraud, were served October 30th.