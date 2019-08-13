Former sex offender arrested for having sex with minor

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a former sex offender for having sex with a 16-year-old employee.

Investigators discovered 35-year-old Kenneth Maness first had sex with the victim in March when he was the victim’s work supervisor. Deputies say they had sex two more times after he was terminated in April.

Suspicious text messages were found on the victim’s phone in July, and when interviewed the victim told investigators about the relationship.

Investigators discovered during a background check that Maness was arrested in 2015 for sending a 14-year-old a photo of his genitals. He was required to register as a sex offender in Georgia, but obtained an order of release from sex offender registration in 2016.

Maness was arrested on three felony counts of having unlawful sex with a minor, age 16-17, by a person age 24 or order. He was taken to the Walton County Jail and given a $50,000 bond.