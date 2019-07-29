Former principal sues Bay Haven Charter Academy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- A former local charter school principal is suing the company that operates the school.

Tallahassee attorney, Marie Mattox, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Jamie Vickers against Bay Haven Charter Academy and the school’s CEO, Larry Bolinger.

Vickers claims Bolinger groped her on three different occasions in 2018. She claims that when she refused Bolinger’s sexual advances, he retaliated, first with a reprimand, then a demotion. Vicker’s also claims she’s a victim of gender discrimination because Bay Haven did not pay her using the same standards as a male principal at North Bay Haven.

Monday afternoon, Bay Haven’s attorney responded to the accusations on-behalf of Bolinger. Mike Burke issued this statement saying, in essence, that the school conducted an internal investigation, as did the equal employment opportunity commission. He said neither investigation found any impropriates and the school is supporting Bolinger and preparing it’s defense to the accusations.

This all comes just a few years after several other former Bay Haven employees sued the school accusing former CEO, Tim Kitts, of sexual misconduct.

Kitts was forced out over the allegations.