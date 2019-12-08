Former Panama City Police officer facing child pornography charges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- A former officer with the Panama City Police department is behind bars and facing child pornography charges.

20-year-old Michael Bernard Johnson was taken into custody Friday night.

Reports said Johnson used social media to solicit and distribute videos depicting sexual acts from teenage boys.

He’s charged with one count of possession of child pornography, and two counts of child abuse, among other charges.

Officials with Panama City Police tell us Johnson was served with notice of termination upon arrest.

