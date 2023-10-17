BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Catholic High alumnus and former NFL player Warrick Dunn is continuing to make his mark in the community. On Tuesday, Oct. 17, Dunn delivered a dream home surprise to a single dad and his 10-year-old son in Clearwater, Florida.

While partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties, Homes for the Holidays, and Aaron’s, Dunn surprised Nate Johnson with a life-changing opportunity. According to a news release, Warrick Dunn Charities (WDC) gave Johnson a $5,000 down-payment assistance check and over $10,000 worth of furniture to ensure the home is fully stocked.

Johnson is a youth specialist for Ready for Life and lives in a small apartment that was offered to him by his employer. He is passionate about his work and has devoted himself to the Habitat program to design a lasting home for his family, according to the news release.

The Warrick Dunn Charities have turned dreams into a reality for over 25 years, providing over 200 home celebrations.

Dunn continues to make a difference in the community. In September he surprised a Baton Rouge mom with a check for a dream home.