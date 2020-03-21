Former murder suspect arrested again in Marianna

Breaking News
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna Police Chief Hayes Baggett announced the arrest of a former murder suspect on Saturday.

Ja’Drian Gilbert had an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated battery and eluding in Jackson County and was seen coming out of his residence on Friday.

Officers say they attempted to arrest Gilbert outside of the home but Gilbert shoved an officer and then ran away.

After a short chase, Gilbert was arrested in a nearby neighbor’s backyard.

In addition to the original charges from the warrant, Gilbert is now also facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence.

Gilbert was previously found not guilty in the fatal shooting of Gregory Barnett Jr. on March 18, 2017, at a home on Old Cottondale Road in Marianna.

The defense’s argument throughout the trial was Gilbert was acting in self-defense on that day.

The jury found Gilbert not guilty of second-degree murder on August 29, 2019, and he was released from custody.

