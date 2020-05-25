Former Lynn Haven city official to change plea in federal court

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The former Community Services Director for the City of Lynn Haven, David Horton, plans to change his plea on Thursday in federal court. Horton was among five individuals indicted in the Lynn Haven corruption scheme.

Prosecutors say the group forged documents in order to illegally bill the city for Hurricane Michael related work that was never done.

Court records state that Horton had Erosion Control Specialists provide debris removal and repairs at his home which was then billed to the city.

