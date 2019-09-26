Former Lynn Haven City Manager pleads guilty in domestic battery case

The former Lynn Haven City Manager appeared in court Thursday morning and plead guilty to two charges.

Michael White was sentenced to four years of probation for aggravated assault with a firearm and to time already served on the domestic battery charge. The adjudication was withheld in the aggravated assault with a firearm charge. That means White will not have a felony conviction on his record if he serves out his probation without incident.

Under the terms of the sentence, White can have “peaceful” contact with the victim, his wife Amy. Also, White will surrender the gun used in the incident but the remainder of the guns he owns will be released to his family.

Between the late hours of March 16th and the early morning of March 17th, the victim, Amy White, told officers a verbal argument broke out between her and her husband, Michael White.

The victim said that at some point she retreated to the bathroom to take a shower and the defendant entered and pointed a firearm at her. She said that after she got out of the shower she discovered a .22 caliber bullet on the floor of the bathroom.

She said once she got out of the shower, Mike White picked up the firearm a second time, pointed it at her and then turned it on himself, asking her to shoot him, causing the victim to be in fear for her life.

She then called for help but realized while she was on the phone, White began to forcefully push her against her will out of the residence but was unsuccessful. He then fled the scene.