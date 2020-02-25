Former Lynn Haven City Manager arrives in federal court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Three of the accused suspects in the Lynn Haven corruption case are expected to plead guilty today to some of their criminal charges.

News 13 captured footage of former Lynn Haven City Manager Michael White as he arrived for the hearing Tuesday morning.

White, Erosion Control Specialists Owner David White and Erosion Control Specialists Employee Shannon Rodriguez are expected in for plea hearings Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. ET.

They are charged with fraud and money laundering and part of a group of five suspects accused of stealing taxpayer money when they were supposed to be helping clean up Lynn Haven after Hurricane Michael.