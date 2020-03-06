Former Holmes District Schools employee accused of battery

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Parents in Holmes County are looking for answers after discovering that their young children may have been abused at Bonifay K-8 School.

Frances Evans has filed battery charges against former Holmes District Schools employee, Andaretta Justice.

Evans said Justice may have abused her youngest child, a three year-old, non-verbal, Pre-K student with special needs. She claimed an older student told her he witnessed Justice picking up the child by the back of his shirt, dragging him down the hallway and dropping him. Evans also said two other employees were seen standing by while this took place.

Evans’s attorney, Candice Colucci with Colucci Law Group, presented this statement:

“Our office represents the parents of minor Braxton Evans and he is 3 years old, Autistic and nonverbal. Our client has several unexplained physical abuse marks and we have begun the process of investigating the individual teacher and the school as to their knowledge and potential involvement. Our hearts are broken that there is a chance that other special needs children may have been victimized by their own school that was supposed to be dedicated to their protection and mental and physical wellbeing. Once we have more information we will let the public know. Together we will get to the bottom of this situation.”

Now, other parents are asking questions about how their own children in the same class were treated.

“I want to know what happened to my kid,” said one of those concerned mothers, Rebecca Prince. “My son has been to the nurse’s station about eight times over the last year with bloody noses and black eyes. When a child gets hurt at school, it’s a skinned knee or a skinned elbow or something like that, not black eyes and bloody noses, especially a four year-old who’s in a Pre-K special needs class.”

Another mom, Bonnie Keith, said she noticed extreme behavioral changes in her own son, who she said had to be pulled off of her by five teachers in order to be escorted into school.

“My son did a complete 360, he would not go to school,” said Keith. “He would hide behind me anytime we went anywhere, he had major trust issues.”

Prince said she received a phone call in January asking for permission for her son to be interviewed for an investigation being conducted.

“I asked them what the investigation was about and they told me they couldn’t really tell me,” she said. “The school board then said to me, ‘there’s nothing to be concerned about, the three teachers had been removed from the classroom,’ and we had no idea that the teachers had been removed, we had no idea what had actually occurred.”

Holmes District Schools Superintendent Terry Mears said this is an ongoing investigation and the three people involved in the incident are no longer district employees.Citing the pending lawsuit, Mears did not comment on the abuse allegations, but did say he’s instituted changes because of the case.

“We have put some things into place that I feel will prevent some of these from happening if they are happening,” he said.

Parents just want to know their kids are safe at school.

“More and more parents are coming forward going, ‘I think something happened to my kid too,'” said Prince. “The children can’t talk. They’re not able to tell you what happened because they’re special needs.”

Justice pleaded not guilty to the battery charges. Her pre-trial is set for April 16th.