Former Holmes clerk indicted on federal wire fraud charges

A federal grand jury in Tallahassee indicted the former Holmes County Clerk of Court this week.

Kyle Martin Hudson, 39, of Westville, Florida, is facing wire fraud charges.

“A public office at all levels of government is a sacred public trust and anyone who breaches or betrays that trust will be held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Keefe. “As the people expect and deserve leaders who do their jobs with honesty and integrity, we will vigorously pursue and prosecute those few who commit crimes and place their self-interest above the public interest.”

The indictment states that, between October 2017 and August 2018, Hudson, while employed as the elected Clerk of Court for Holmes County, Florida, fraudulently obtained more than $6,800 in taxpayer funds through the submission of fraudulent travel reimbursement claims.

Hudson will be arraigned in federal court on the charges on October 7.

Hudson faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.