Former Holmes Ag Director pleads guilty in kickback scheme

Duane Crawson

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The government worker behind a massive Holmes County kickback scheme has plead guilty in the case.

Duane Crawson, the former Executive Director of the US Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency in Holmes County, recruited more than 30 people to take part in the scheme. Crawson used his knowledge of the Livestock Forage Disaster Program, which provides payments to eligible livestock owners who suffered grazing losses due to a qualifying drought, to administer the scam.

Crawson PleaDownload
Crawson StatementDownload

He then recruited people with the promise of free money as long as they kicked back 40 percent of the payments to him, according to the statement of facts in his case.

Investigators said 34 fraudulent claims were filed by Crawson in 2016. They resulted in $375,000 in payments to his partners. Crawson then collected about $103,000 in kickbacks. He did not report that income on his tax return.

Crawson pleaded guilty to wire fraud, multiple counts of substantive theft, aggravated identity theft and income tax evasion. Crawson is scheduled to return to court on April 9.

