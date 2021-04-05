Former Gaetz aide says allegations are ‘baseless’ and ‘fabricated’

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A former aide to Rep. Matt Gaetz said Monday FBI agents showed up to his house last week and questioned him regarding Gaetz’s reported involvement in a federal sex-trafficking investigation.

Nathan Nelson, Gaetz’s former director of military affairs, held a media availability at his home in Walton County to discuss the issue.

Nelson said the FBI agents questioned him about his knowledge of Gaetz’s alleged illegal activities, like reports of him having a relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paying her to travel with him across state lines.

Nelson said the media had told the FBI he had resigned due to his alleged knowledge of these activities.

“They asserted because of that, I resigned my position of military affairs. I’m here today to assert that nothing could be further from the truth,” Nelson said. “Neither I nor any other staff member had any knowledge of Congressman’s Gaetz activities.”

Nelson went on to defend Gaetz and said he was well respected in the Northwest Florida community.

“This baseless claim against me leaves me further convinced that the allegations against congressman Gaetz are likewise fabricated and merely an attempt to discredit a vocal conservative.”