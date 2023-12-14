PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A former fire chief is going to prison after a jury found him guilty of murder Wednesday.

Brian Easterling was convicted and then sentenced to life in prison. Easterling was the Baker fire chief in Okaloosa County.

Easterling shot and killed his longtime friend, Michael Evers, in June 2022. He worked with Evers to remodel and paint cars for resale then they would split the profits. Easterling was upset that Evers had not repaid him a $25,000 loan, according to prosecutors.

Easterling went to an auto shop on Creighton Road in Pensacola that Evers owned, and that’s where he killed him and hid his body under a car cover. Easterling argued during the trial that he was acting in self-defense.

