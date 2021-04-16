Former Executive Director of Gulf Coast State College Foundation arrested

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The former Executive Director of Gulf Coast State College Foundation has been arrested and charged with grand theft.

According to the Panama City Police Department, Margaret “Margie” Mazur was charged with grand theft for fraudulent credit card purchases of almost $45,000.

Officers said they were notified by Gulf Coast State College’s attorney of reported misuse of college funds dating back to 2018.

Mazur resigned from her position on Nov. 14, 2020.

Auditors for the college found that Mazur had “undocumented charges on a college credit card,” according to PCPD. Officers also said the charges were not related to college business and not supported by documentation as required by the Foundation.

The PCPD said a total of $43,775.02 of undocumented expenses was reported.

It is reported by police that a warrant for grand theft was sent out for Mazur, and she turned herself in on April 14.

According to PCPD, this case remains under investigation and additional charges could

be pending.