Former Cottondale High School Principal turns himself over to authorities

Ken Granger, left, turns himself into Jackson County Jail accompanied by attorney LaDray Gilbert

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)—Former Cottondale High School Principal, Ken Granger, has turned himself over to authorities following allegations of misconduct while holding his position as Principal.

Granger turned himself in at the Jackson County Jail Thursday night around 10:30 p.m.

According to Granger’s attorney, LaDray Gilbert, they have not received a formal list of charges at this time. Gilbert says they are unaware of the details regarding the alleged misconduct. They expect to learn more after receiving an affidavit.

According to our newspaper partner, the Jackson County Times, Granger submitted his resignation as principal on December 1, 2019. His resignation was effective immediately.

Granger is also currently running to hold the office of Supervisor of Elections in Jackson County.

This is a developing story. News13 will have more details as they become available.