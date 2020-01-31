Former Cottondale High School Principal turns himself over to authorities

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ken Granger, left, turns himself into Jackson County Jail accompanied by attorney LaDray Gilbert

Ken Granger, left, turns himself into Jackson County Jail accompanied by attorney LaDray Gilbert

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)—Former Cottondale High School Principal, Ken Granger, has turned himself over to authorities following allegations of misconduct while holding his position as Principal.

Granger turned himself in at the Jackson County Jail Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. 

According to Granger’s attorney, LaDray Gilbert, they have not received a formal list of charges at this time. Gilbert says they are unaware of the details regarding the alleged misconduct. They expect to learn more after receiving an affidavit. 

According to our newspaper partner, the Jackson County Times, Granger submitted his resignation as principal on December 1, 2019. His resignation was effective immediately.

Granger is also currently running to hold the office of Supervisor of Elections in Jackson County.

This is a developing story. News13 will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Air Force Summit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Air Force Summit"

Local doctor says not to panic about coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local doctor says not to panic about coronavirus"

Big Game Bound: Jimbo Covert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Game Bound: Jimbo Covert"

MKLSpecialNeedsTAFB

Thumbnail for the video titled "MKLSpecialNeedsTAFB"

City of Marianna proposes closing fire station, both City and firefighters speak out

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Marianna proposes closing fire station, both City and firefighters speak out"

Police reveal more footage of suspected armed robbers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police reveal more footage of suspected armed robbers"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.