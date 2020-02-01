Former Cottondale High School Principal arrested for misconduct, holds news conference

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–A former Cottondale High School Principal has been arrested following allegations of sexual misconduct with a student.

Kenyonis “Ken” Granger, 35, was the Principal of Cottondale High School. But according to our media partner, the Jackson County Times, on December 1, 2019, he resigned.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they received information on December 2nd that he was having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.

In December, the Sheriff’s Office began investigating the allegations. They learned he had been privately messaging a female student since she was 14-years-old. She is now 16.

Copies of the messages exchanged between Granger and the student was obtained and confirmed the student’s statement.

The Sheriff’s Office says the messages from Granger only became inappropriate this past year.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the school board confronted Granger about the issue and he later resigned.

On January 30, an arrest warrant was issued for Granger. He turned himself in Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

He’s charged with ‘Soliciting or Engaging in a Romantic Relationship with a Student by an Authority Figure’. Granger paid a $1500 cash bond Friday morning and was released from jail. He also must have no contact with the victim or any unsupervised contact with females under 18 except for his family.

Before being Principal at Cottondale High School, Granger was an Assistant Principal at Grand Ridge.

Granger was also running for Supervisor of Elections in Jackson County. Friday afternoon, he held a news conference with friends and family to address his candidacy.

“In an effort to regroup, refocus, and pursue restoration, I am announcing my withdrawal of candidacy of Jackson County Supervisor of Elections 2020,” Granger said.

While Granger and his attorney will not comment on the investigation at this time, they do remain optimistic.

“We’re going to continue to fight and build a case, a case that we believe that eventually, 6 people will hear and that they will be able to find reasonable doubt as to whether or not Mr. Granger committed these allegations,” said LaDray Gilbert, Granger’s attorney.

A date for his arraignment has not been set yet. News 13 has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson County School Board but they will not be commenting at this time. The investigation is ongoing.