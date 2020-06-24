Former Bay County Commissioner released from jail

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Bay County Commissioner Keith Baker was released from jail Wednesday as part of a pre-trial release program for first time offenders.

Baker, who resigned Tuesday when he was arrested, is charged with workers’ compensation fraud, a second-degree felony, and bid tampering and official misconduct charges.

Baker is accused of failing to pay workers’ compensation, Social Security taxes, or federal income taxes when he worked as a subcontractor doing clean up after Hurricane Michael. He is also accused of allegedly rigging a bid for work with the City of Panama City when he was the city’s leisure services director.

READ MORE: Bay County Commissioner Keith Baker resigns after being charged with multiple felonies

Three other men, Greg Wilson, a former prosecutor, and business owners David Russell and Dennis Morin, are facing charges in the worker’s compensation case.

Morin was also released from jail as part of the pre-trial release program. Wilson, who is on probation in a different case, was given a $10,000 bond.

READ MORE: Local attorney previously found guilty files to terminate probation

Baker, Morin and Wilson are scheduled to return to court on August 3. Russell has not yet been arrested.