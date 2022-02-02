BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) A former Bay County commissioner has passed away.

Rick Hurst served from 1992 to 1996.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Bay County Commissioner Rick Hurst. Our condolences to his family. We are grateful for his contributions to our county and our community,” Bay County Commissioner Philip Griff Griffitts said on Wednesday.

Prior to his election, Rick Hurst was a member of the local television media.

He was a reporter, anchor and even a weatherman.

Rick leaves behind two sons who are grown men now, as well as two grandchildren.

A private service is being planned for the family.

Rick Hurst was 69-years-old.