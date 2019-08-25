Former 9/11 green beret responder visits Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Saturday, residents of Bay County had the chance to meet Billy Howell Jr., who served as a green beret for 10 years before the tragedy of 9/11 struck.

“We just wanted to respond and to be among the first guys that responded,” Howell said. “It was like, holy smokes, this is really happening.”

He was apart of the small team of green berets responding in Afghanistan to fight the Taliban. These men were known as the ‘horse soldiers,’ which inspired the name of their bourbon.

Their brewery, American Freedom distillery, is composed of a group of friends who served for the United States during the darkest of days.

Residents had the chance to meet Howell, taste the bourbon whiskey and most importantly, hear his story.

“When you’re among your people, you feel welcomed and you feel the love everybody has,” Howell said.