If you smell or see smoke near Ebro today there is no need to be alarmed.

Officials with Florida’s Division of Forestry were working a 2,800 acre prescribed burn in Pine Log State Forest Tuesday.

“Use of prescribed fire encourages new growth of native vegetation and maintains many plant and animal species whose habitats depend on fire,” Forestry officials wrote on their Twitter page.

Check out this video of a helicopter dropping “ignition” in order to start the fire.