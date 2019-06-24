Forestry officials open Longleaf Pine Incentive Program

Florida Forest Service 2019 Longleaf Pine Private Landowner Incentive Program Eligible Counties

SOUTHPORT, Fla. - The Florida Forest Service announced Monday that applications are now being accepted for the Longleaf Pine Private Landowner Incentive Program, for eligible private lands in 58 counties, through Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.

The primary objective of the Longleaf Pine Private Landowner Incentive Program is to increase the acreage of healthy longleaf pine forests in Florida by assisting eligible, non-industrial private forest landowners with the long-term investment necessary to establish and maintain the valuable longleaf pine ecosystem. This is done through timber stand improvement, invasive species control, prescribed burning, planting longleaf pine, establishing native plant understory and mechanical underbrush treatments.

"We are excited to expand the program this year to include all counties within the historical range of longleaf pine, providing assistance to more landowners across the state," said Jim Karels, State Forester and Director of the Florida Forest Service.

Florida is home to more than 2 million acres of longleaf pine ecosystems, which represents more than half of all current longleaf pine forests. Longleaf pines provide high-quality wood products and are valued for their resistance to damage by insects, disease, wildfire and storms. Due to urbanization and conversion to other land uses, longleaf pine forests have been dramatically reduced and now cover less than four percent of their historical range.

The Longleaf Pine Private Landowner Incentive Program is supported through a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation with funding from the Southern Company, USDA Forest Service, The Nature Conservancy, Natural Resources Conservation Service, US Department of Defense, Halliburton Company and the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres.

To learn more and access an application, visit FloridaForestService.com or contact your local Florida Forest Service county forester.