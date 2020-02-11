Foresters from across the country learn about Hurricane Michael recovery

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Southern Group of State Foresters (SGSF) held its annual winter meeting in Panama City Beach.

The group, made up of urban foresters from 13 states, heard from guest speakers and talked about best practices in their communities. The conference is held in a different state each year.

“Our committee looks at storm damage, we have a standing sub committee on storm recovery, response and resiliency so we came here to look at some of the damage from Hurricane Michael,” Will Liner with the Florida Forest Service said.

UF/IFAS Horticulture Agent Julie McConnell spoke at Leslie Porter Park about UF/IFAS’ role and showed trees and bushes planted in the days immediately following the storm.

“We partnered a lot with forestry. We always work together, but especially since the storm we’ve really kind of gotten to be more of a partnership for the community,” McConnell said.

With their office damaged and their phone number down, the UF/IFAS team turned to Facebook to reach and help the community.

UF/IFAS ___ in Central Florida were able to help and advise homeowners about downed trees and tree damage after the storm.

“They created a link where homeowners could upload photos of their trees and ask an arborist to look at it, and those arborists were giving them some recommendations,” McConnell said. “They were able to say that looks like a hazard, you need to take it out, maybe give it a chance, here’s how you can care for it.”

Liner says he thinks the attendees were surprised by what they saw on the tour.

“We saw it in the news nationwide for a short period but a lot of people i don’t think recognized the full extent of the damage and really got to see that we’re still very much dealing with this and will be for quite some time,” Liner said.

McConnell was grateful for the chance to share lessons learned and advice with the group.

“I hope that coming to this community and hearing from me and some of the other people that are on the forestry tour will just help them get better prepared in their own communities for any type of natural disaster,” McConnell said.

