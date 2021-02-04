Football fans upgrade their TVs for Super Bowl Sunday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Almost 187 million adults plan to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday according to a survey from the National Retail Federation — some of those fans are out shopping for new TVs ahead of the big game.

Bay County Resident and Tampa Bay Bucs fan, Jeff Cranford, made the trip to Best Buy to find a new TV with simple criteria.

“One that was easy to use and fit where I need it to,” Cranford said.

He said he’s looking forward to giving his new TV a test run during the Super Bowl on Sunday and said the sales happening before the big game were too good to pass up.

“Good deals out today, I’ve searched several stores so super bowl weekend is the time to buy,” Cranford said.

Best Buy employees said they like to keep it simple for their customers and tell them to look for the three c’s when shopping for a TV.

“The three c’s: color, contrast and clarity because that’s what’s important to customers,” Assistant Store Manager, John Vitale said.

Vitale said picture quality is typically a top priority for customers looking to buy a new TV.

“Because now when you’re watching these games, and say you’re watching a football game, and someone goes to throw the football you want to be able to see that football with the spiral and see that picture go across,” Vitale said.

As for the cost, Vitale said it all comes down to the technology like processors, speed and lighting.

“There’s a bunch to choose from we have such great options but when you’re moving up and you’re going up in quality and you’re going up in price, it’s really that processor, that color, that speed, all that good stuff,” Vitale said.