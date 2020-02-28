“Food Truck Fridays” to begin at Bay County Government Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Looking for a new place to have lunch? Head to the Bay County Government Center; starting on Friday, it will be “Food-Truck Friday.”

Bay County Commissioner Philip “Griff” Griffitts came up with the idea to give local food truck vendors a place to set up on Fridays near the Government Center for people to enjoy on their lunch breaks.

The area where the weekly event will be held, across from the Bay County Library, is the former location of an old records building that was destroyed during Hurricane Michael.

Instead of replacing it, Griffitts thought it would make a good spot for the food trucks, placing picnic tables nearby for residents.

“We wanted to provide a venue for those folks to come in and have a good, safe park to park their vehicles,” he said. “As well, there’s about a thousand people a day that enter the Government Center so this is a good opportunity for a captive audience for those food trucks.”

Griffitts said so far, the idea has gotten a lot of positive support from local food trucks owners. They have booked the location all the way through April.

The different vendors available each Friday can be found here.