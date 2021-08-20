Food Truck Friday returns in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Folks in Lynn Haven have had a pretty rough week. Tropical Storm Fred wasn’t very kind to the city.

So it was fitting that they could wrap up the week on a happy note. The city saw the return of Food Truck Friday at Leslie Porter Park.

A couple of local food trucks set up at the foot of the Bailey Bridge offering a variety of options.

The truck had some interesting names like ‘The Spice Is Right’ and ‘That’s What Cheese Said’.

Daric Freeman is the owner of the two food trucks. He said he’s happy to be a part of the event.

“This is our home, like I said, this is our community. So to be able to do what we love in a place where we get to know everybody. We support the community, the community supports us and it’s just a lot of fun. We get to do a lot of great things and we get to feed people. Everybody’s gotta eat”

Freeman said it was great to be able to do this after all the rain on Monday. Food Truck Friday will happen weekly at Porter Park through October…from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.