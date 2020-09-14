Food truck catches fire in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A food truck owner said he suspects a gas leak was responsible for a fire that badly injured one of his employees.

The Temperly’s British Eatery food truck caught fire around 9:30 Friday morning near the corner of Front Beach Road and Highway 79.

Owner Michael Blois said his manager was preparing to participate in Lynn Haven’s Food Truck Friday event.

Blois said he believes the fire happened as she was trying to light the pilot lights on the gas stove.

Blois said he is focused on making sure his manager recovers because he said his business is about the people, not the machines.

“People are more important than a piece of machinery,” Blois said. “It’s a food truck. Food trucks fixable, it’s insured. You can’t replace someone’s skin. You can’t replace someone, you know what I mean?”

The victim reportedly suffered severe burns on her arms and legs and according to Blois she was transported to Bay Medical in Panama City.