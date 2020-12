If you’re in need of something to eat this holiday season the LGBTQ Center of Bay County is co-hosting a food pantry Wednesday morning with the LEAD coalition.

the event starts at 8 a.m. and will run until 10 a.m at the St. Andrews Episcopal Church.

Organizers said they expect to giveaway 10 thousand pounds of food.

If you would like to help out call William at (850) 774-1704 or message the LEAD coalition on their Facebook page. Masks are required to participate.