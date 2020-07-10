Food drive held at the Panama City Mall

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Despite the heat advisory that was issued for Friday, multiple agencies hosted a food drive in the parking lot of the Panama City Mall.

Anchorage Children’s Home, The Salvation Army, and AMIkids Panama City Marine Institute handed out food and cold milk to community members who attended the drive-through event.

Families were not allowed to exit their vehicles and volunteers loaded trunks up as they passed through in the line. The Panama Police Department helped direct drivers when they needed to pull up and where they needed to drive to help prevent any backups on Highway 231.

Laura Joyner who visited the drive said it was run very well.

“This was nice and easy they had it perfectly organized, there was a lot of cars but it moved quickly.”

Mary Barfield said the event is a great way to help get supplies to families who may be stuck in their homes due to health issues.

“It is something great for someone like myself who has some free time to go out and help the others in the community in the community who cant come out and get it.”

UPS was also at the food drive providing hand sanitizer and clean wipes for volunteers to utilize while they worked.