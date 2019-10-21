Flutterby Arts Festival wraps up in Walton County

ILNET BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Arts Alliance wrapped up the 26th Annual Flutterby Festival at Inlet Beach on Sunday evening.



At the festival they celebrated the migration of the monarch butterfly through the Walton County area with face painting, live music, theatre and dance performances, art exhibits, and a butterfly parade.



This event had vendor booths set up selling different styles of art and merchandise as well.



The Executive Director of the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County, Jennifer Steele, says the weekend festival offers a little something for everyone.



“Its a festival that started 26 years ago, that has evolved and grown and changed locations over the years, and now we’re in Watersound Origins. Its a festival for kids and their families. They can create art, they can learn about the science of the monarch butterflies migration through our area, they can listen to music, decorate butterfly weekends and we end each day with a butterfly parade,” said Steele.



All of the proceeds from this weekend’s festival will go to benefit the Cultural Art Alliance’s ‘Art For All’ program.

