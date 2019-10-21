Flutterby Arts Festival wraps up in Walton County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ILNET BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Arts Alliance wrapped up the 26th Annual Flutterby Festival at Inlet Beach on Sunday evening.

At the festival they celebrated the migration of the monarch butterfly through the Walton County area with face painting, live music, theatre and dance performances, art exhibits, and a butterfly parade.

This event had vendor booths set up selling different styles of art and merchandise as well.

The Executive Director of the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County, Jennifer Steele, says the weekend festival offers a little something for everyone.

“Its a festival that started 26 years ago, that has evolved and grown and changed locations over the years, and now we’re in Watersound Origins. Its a festival for kids and their families. They can create art, they can learn about the science of the monarch butterflies migration through our area, they can listen to music, decorate butterfly weekends and we end each day with a butterfly parade,” said Steele.

All of the proceeds from this weekend’s festival will go to benefit the Cultural Art Alliance’s ‘Art For All’ program.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City calls on local artists to decorate traffic boxes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City calls on local artists to decorate traffic boxes"

family fun day at Race City

Thumbnail for the video titled "family fun day at Race City"

Flutterby Festival wraps up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flutterby Festival wraps up"

Lobsterfest accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lobsterfest accident"

FSU Beach Volleyball in PCB

Thumbnail for the video titled "FSU Beach Volleyball in PCB"

Panama City Haunted Tour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City Haunted Tour"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.