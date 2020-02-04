Florida’s outstanding firefighters honored during 2020 Fire Service Awards

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WMBB) — Monday night in Tallahassee, Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis along with Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried recognized members of Florida’s firefighting community for their outstanding accomplishments in the fire service industry during the 2020 Fire Service Awards.

Among the winners was Bay County’s David Kent for the Florida Forestry Firefighter of the Year Award for his work with the Florida Forest Service.

2020 Florida Fire Service Award Recipients

Florida Fire Chief of the Year – Ryan Lamb – City of Cape Coral Fire Department (Cape Coral, FL)

– Ryan Lamb – City of Cape Coral Fire Department (Cape Coral, FL) Florida Career Firefighter of the Year – Jacob Gercak – Winter Park Fire – Rescue Department (Winter Park, FL)

– Jacob Gercak – Winter Park Fire – Rescue Department (Winter Park, FL) Florida Forestry Firefighter of the Year – David Kent – Florida Forest Service (Bay County, FL)

– David Kent – Florida Forest Service (Bay County, FL) Florida Fire Marshal of the Year – Jennifer “Jeni” Pierce – City of Clermont Fire Department (Clermont, FL)

– Jennifer “Jeni” Pierce – City of Clermont Fire Department (Clermont, FL) Florida Fire Inspector of the Year – Lora Gugliemini – City of Cape Coral Fire Department (Cape Coral, FL)

– Lora Gugliemini – City of Cape Coral Fire Department (Cape Coral, FL) Florida Professional Firefighter of the Year – Matt Willhite – Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (Wellington, FL)

– Matt Willhite – Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (Wellington, FL) Florida Fire Service Instructor of the Year – David Gates – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

– David Gates – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Florida Fire Investigator of the Year – John McGrath – Lakeland Fire Department (Lakeland, FL)

– John McGrath – Lakeland Fire Department (Lakeland, FL) Volunteer Firefighter of the Year – Jack Eck – Union County Fire Department (Lake Butler, FL)

– Jack Eck – Union County Fire Department (Lake Butler, FL) Fire and Life Safety Public Educator of the Year – Claudia Faiola – East Lake Fire Rescue (Palm Harbor, FL)

– Claudia Faiola – East Lake Fire Rescue (Palm Harbor, FL) Florida Training Center of the Year – Eastern Florida State College – (Palm Kay, FL)

– Eastern Florida State College – (Palm Kay, FL) Fire-based EMS Team of the Year – Palm Beach County Fire Rescue State ALS Team

Patronis said in a statement, “Today, we honored the outstanding members of Florida’s incredible fire service community who work around the clock to protect Floridians. Day after day these dedicated men and women run towards danger. But it’s not just the firefighters that keep our communities safe. It’s the educators, inspectors, investigators, instructors, volunteers, and training centers that ensure we are protected. I cannot thank these fire service professionals enough for their outstanding service to their communities and our great state.”