Florida’s Great Northwest holds luncheon to discuss Hurricane Michael rebuild efforts

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — It is almost a year after Hurricane Michael and Bay County along with surrounding counties are still rebuilding, but have come a long way after the storm.

On Tuesday, Florida’s Great Northwest held a luncheon to hear about regrowth efforts after the storm.

“this particular luncheon is on our eastern side and we’re highlighting areas that were affected by Hurricane Michael and how they are moving forward on their road to recovery,” said Florida’s Great Northwest member Alex Quintana.

The luncheon took place in Bay County for the first time ever, where members listened to multiple speakers talk about business and economic growth efforts within their agencies.

“Bay County has had a lot of momentum going on in terms of its economic development and its growth. Becca Hardin and her team have done a great job with Bay EDA,” said Florida’s Great Northwest chairman Bruce Vredenburg.

Florida’s Great Northwest serves 12 counties and Vredenburg says Bay County’s growth has a big impact in the Panhandle.

He and the rest of the board want to make sure that growth efforts continue in full swing as there is still much rebuilding to do.

“We want to make sure Bay County continues to grow and prosper and develop as it was prior to the storm and we’re here to make sure,” Vredenburg said.

