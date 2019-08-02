Florida’s Back-to-School Tax Holiday begins

(WMBB) — Florida shoppers looking to purchase clothing, school supplies and electronics may not have to pay sales tax.

The 2019 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday runs from August 2-6.

Some school supplies that sell for $15 or less per item, clothing, footwear and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item and computers and certain accessories selling for $1,000 or less per item that are purchased for noncommercial or personal use are all tax exempt.

