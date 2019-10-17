Florida’s Attorney General launches investigation into vape companies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — On Wednesday, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced her office is opening an investigation into 22 companies to look at how they are marketing and selling electronic cigarettes.

The companies are a mix of Florida-based and out-of-state firms. Among others, the list includes vaping-industry giant JUUL Labs.

The industry has drawn heavy scrutiny this year, in part because of widespread use by minors of nicotine-delivering electronic cigarettes. A report released in April by the Florida Department of Health indicated that about 25 percent of high-school students in 2018 said they vaped.

Moody said Wednesday that the investigation will delve into whether companies are marketing the products to teens.

“Our investigation will focus on the marketing practices and online sales strategies of these companies to determine if they have intentionally targeted minors, tempting them to vape. We will seek information to determine if the companies can support their marketing and health claims,” Moody said.

Florida had 68 reported vaping-related illnesses as of Saturday, with the number increasing by 16 cases last week, according to the state Department of Health. Florida has reported one death linked to vaping.