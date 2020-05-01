Some state parks to reopen in Phase 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – Staring May 4, approximately 80 parks and trails throughout Florida will re-open.

Visitors are still to practice proper social distancing and to limit group size to 10 or less.

“I applaud the Re-Open Florida Task Force on their hard work to inform a safe, smart and step-by-step approach to re-opening Florida,” said Governor DeSantis. “Recreational activity provides important physical and mental health benefits, particularly during these uncertain times. This Phase One plan will allow for the thoughtful, measured re-opening of some of our state’s incredible natural resources for public recreation.”

The selected reopened state parks will have limited facilities and those with beach areas will only allow visitors to walk, jog, swim and fish. Desantis said no sunbathing, chairs, canopies or coolers are allowed in beach areas at this time.

There are only a few parks across the Central Panhandle area included in this first phase of reopening.

You can find the full list here.