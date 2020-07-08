Local student wins nationally for invention

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — One Bay District student is taking his invention to the next level.

After winning numerous science fairs and invention conventions here locally, upcoming eighth-grader Alex Robb is now winning competitions at the national level.

His invention is called the ‘Goofy Golf Grabber’.

“It allows older people to pick up a golf ball without having to bend down basically at all,” said Robb.

An idea Alex got from his own experience when he and his father went golfing.

“It allows you to take it off and put it back on to multiple clubs,” said Robb.

Alex created it by using plastic and a 3D printer.

The idea didn’t just win at the local level, but won second nationally and is now moving up to the global innovation field trip. Here at home, he eventually plans to market the gadget to golf shops.

“I plan to take them to different golfing places around Bay County to either sell them or rent them depending on what the opportunity gives me,” said Robb.

Invention Convention Sponsor, Marisa Brady has been working with Alex on his inventions for quite some time.’

“Alex is unique in that he’s a thinker. When he is involved and engaged, you can see the look on his eyes when he gets an idea and suddenly he’s thinking what if, what can I do, how can I make this better,” said Invention Convention Sponsor, Marica Brady.

This invention has opened multiple doors for Alex.

“I am so shocked at the opportunities that Alex has had to interact with adults in the innovations industry. There are inventors, adult inventors who are talking to him, who are advising him and helping him further his prototype for something that’s actually marketable,” said Brady.