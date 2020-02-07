Governor DeSantis eliminates Common Core

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Common Core is no more. The curriculum which was introduced several years ago has been eliminated from Florida classrooms.

“I truly think this is a great next step for students, teachers, and parents,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Department of Education is replacing it with Florida B.E.S.T Standards. ‘BEST’ stands for Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking. The standards bring changes to Math and English Language Arts curriculums.

“Florida will be the first state in the nation with an ELA booklist that spans grades K-12, the first state in the nation with a civics book list embedded in its ELA standards, and a state that has dropped the crazy math,” said Commissioner of Education, Richard Corcoran.

According to the Florida Department of Education, the “confusing or crazy math” was a roadblock for parents to help students at home. The new B.E.S.T math standards will focus on the correct answer, only the method. There will also be financial literacy added throughout high school.

Corcoran is recommending the State Board of Education adopt the B.E.S.T. standards February 12.

“Many of the teachers have already started looking at it and I think the main thing is the teachers are going to have enough time to have in-service and training on it and understand what the changes are,” said Bay County Superintendent Bill Husfelt.

The new curriculum is expected to be implemented into the classroom in phases starting in the 2021-2022 school year.