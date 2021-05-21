Gov. DeSantis signs bill to create tax break “holiday” for school supplies, disaster-preparedness supplies

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — With the official start of hurricane season less than two weeks away, Floridians can count on saving money as they build their disaster supply kits.

Governor Ron DeSantis traveled to a Home Depot in Pensacola on Friday to sign a bill, creating a 10-day tax “holiday” for disaster-preparedness supplies.

“We are trying to make sure that the sales tax benefit gives you motivation, so you go out and get those resources now,” Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said. “Get the radios, the batteries, the generators and the supplies now, as opposed to waiting until the emergency comes.”

The bill will give Floridians a break on more than hurricane supplies. It also includes a tax holiday for back-to-school shoppers and a new tax holiday called “Freedom Week.”

It’s designed to encourage people to participate in outdoor activities and entertainment events.

The state will waive sales taxes on single events or annual passes for tickets to movie theaters, concerts, sports and cultural events, and admission to museums and state parks.

The tax exemption also applies to the sale of outdoor equipment like tents, grills, bicycles, kayaks and fishing gear.

State economists projected “Freedom Week” will save $54.7 million for shoppers. All of the events will save taxpayers around $196 million.

“It provides a good opportunity for Floridians to prepare, but it also gives the local retailer a little infusion of business that they certainly need as we come out of a tough year,” Florida Retail Federation President Scott Shalley said.

“We’re proud of being a free state… We are proud of being open,” Gov. DeSantis said. “And we want taxpayers to be able to benefit if they’re participating in all these things.”

The disaster-preparedness tax holiday is May 28 through June 6.

“Freedom Week” runs from July 1 through July 7.

The back-to-school tax holiday is scheduled from August 6 through August 12.