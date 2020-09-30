FWC asking for public input

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is requesting input on the future management of the recreational and commercial blue crab trap fishery.

Diamondback terrapins are medium-sized turtles that live in similar brackish water habitat as blue crabs, as well salt marshes, barrier islands, mangrove swamps, tidal creeks and rivers.

Due to the overlapping habitat, there is the possibility of these turtles accidentally getting caught in blue crab traps.

The FWC is providing two virtual public workshops regarding accidental capture of diamondback terrapins in blue crab traps, and the utility of bycatch reduction devices to minimize harm to terrapins.

Workshops will begin tonight and tomorrow beginning at 6 p.m. EDT.

For more information and links to the virtual workshops click here.

You can also submit your comments online here.